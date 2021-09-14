Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister reveals future plans after substitute role at Brentford

Brighton playmaker Alexis Mac Allister made an impact at Brentford

Albion’s attacking midfielder Alexis Mac Allister fully expects to remain at Brighton for the next few seasons at least.

Mac Allister, 22, impressed from the bench at Brentford and also scored a late winner in the first match of the season at Burnley.

The Argentina international (left) had a challenging start to his career in Premier League as he settled in to a new country, a new language, and a new style of football - all during a pandemic.

“I am settled. It was tough because of covid, but I am happy. I am happy with my girlfriend, we love the city. We love the people who are really kind with us. I love Brighton and I think I will stay for the next few years.

“[The goal against Burnley] was fantastic it was my first time I could celebrate with the fans for a year and a half. It was a long time.

“It was fantastic to win, a fantastic sensation and looking forward to more goals.”

Mac Allister admits he enjoys playing with fellow playmaker Leo Trossard after the two linked up to score the winner at Brentford last Saturday.

"Me and Trossard we play in similar positions and do everything we can to find the spaces to attack.

"I like it [scoring goals] as well as the assists. As a 10 he [Graham Potter] wants me to find the spaces, to attack the box, and help the team when we are defending as well.

"My favourite thing is my teammates. They are good people and fantastic players. I enjoy every day I share with them."

Albion head coach Potter continues to be impressed by Mac Allister's attitude even when he does not make the starting XI.

He said: “I have no doubts about Alexis’s character or his personality.

“He is desperate to help the team. Obviously, like anybody, he is disappointed to not play but he reacts in a really good way.

“He is a fantastic example of how to be professional and we can’t just have 11 players.

“We are going to needs subs, we are going to need people who can come off the bench and help.