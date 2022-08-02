Brighton star confirms exit and hopes move can earn him a World Cup spot

Brighton and Hove Albion start their Premier League campaign at Manchester United on Sunday

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Andi Zeqiri has joined Swiss Super League FC Basel on a season-long loan.

Pathway development manager Gordon Greer said, “Having broken into the Swiss national squad, Andi is keen to play regular football ahead of this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“We cannot guarantee him that here, so this move gives him the chance of that, while also continuing his development.

“We wish him well for the new season, and will be monitoring his progress throughout the campaign.”

The Swiss international spent last season on loan in the German Bundesliga with FC Augsburg, where he made 19 appearances, scoring twice.

He joined Albion after a prolific campaign in his homeland, scoring 22 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions, as Lausanne were promoted to the Swiss top-flight.

Andi made his Premier League debut in December 2020 against Sheffield United, before scoring his first goal for the club the following season in a Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City.