Brighton star makes telling Arsenal assertion amid message to Crystal Palace
Albion were well beaten at the Emirates on Sunday in a 2-0 loss as Roberto De Zerbi's men were restricted to just six shots on goal, compared to the home side's 26, and had it not been for some excellent defending, the scoreline would have been more one-sided.
While the Dutch defender said it could have been a different story if Pascal Gross had converted his gilt-edged opportunity with the score at 1-0, this was a game the Seagulls didn't deserve to win against the league leaders - but did say in other matches they should have got more for their efforts.
"Firstly, you look at yourselves but then you need to look at our opponent and they were really strong today. They [Arsenal] are a top team, maybe one of the best teams in the world. At times we played some football we are used to doing but a lot of times they had us under pressure, they played some good football and it was a difficult game," said Van Hecke.
"In the first half, we defended our goal really well, so we had good hope for the second half but in the first five to 10 minutes we had some control, but then they scored from a corner and a late goal can happen.
"But we could have scored through Pascal [Gross], it would not have been deserved but at our place in some games we have drawn or lost games when it wasn't deserved, so it would be nice if that happened but it didn't. So credit to Arsenal."
Next up, Brighton travel to bitter rivals Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday, looking to get back into the European qualification spots.
While a clash at the Eagles will be a new experience for Van Hecke, he knows how much a victory for Albion - who sit ninth in the table but could go seventh with a win - would mean to the club.
"This is also a big game. Now, we have to focus on that one. Everyone knows how important that one is for the club, the fans, and the players, so I am really looking forward to that one and hopefully we can go there for the win," he added.