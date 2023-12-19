Brighton star makes telling Arsenal assertion amid message to Crystal Palace

Jan Paul van Hecke says Arsenal are one of the "best teams in the world" but Brighton must bounce back against rivals Crystal Palace.

Kai Havertz of Arsenal battles for possession with Jan Paul van Hecke of Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion were well beaten at the Emirates on Sunday in a 2-0 loss as Roberto De Zerbi's men were restricted to just six shots on goal, compared to the home side's 26, and had it not been for some excellent defending, the scoreline would have been more one-sided.

While the Dutch defender said it could have been a different story if Pascal Gross had converted his gilt-edged opportunity with the score at 1-0, this was a game the Seagulls didn't deserve to win against the league leaders - but did say in other matches they should have got more for their efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Firstly, you look at yourselves but then you need to look at our opponent and they were really strong today. They [Arsenal] are a top team, maybe one of the best teams in the world. At times we played some football we are used to doing but a lot of times they had us under pressure, they played some good football and it was a difficult game," said Van Hecke.

"In the first half, we defended our goal really well, so we had good hope for the second half but in the first five to 10 minutes we had some control, but then they scored from a corner and a late goal can happen.

"But we could have scored through Pascal [Gross], it would not have been deserved but at our place in some games we have drawn or lost games when it wasn't deserved, so it would be nice if that happened but it didn't. So credit to Arsenal."

Next up, Brighton travel to bitter rivals Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday, looking to get back into the European qualification spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While a clash at the Eagles will be a new experience for Van Hecke, he knows how much a victory for Albion - who sit ninth in the table but could go seventh with a win - would mean to the club.