Brighton star nets twice in staggering Champions League win as newcomers storm above Man City and Arsenal

By Derren Howard
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 09:48 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 10:25 BST
Brighton loan striker Abdallah Sima showed his class in the Champions League once again.

Sima, 23, is on loan to French club Brest from Brighton for the season and netted twice as they secured an impressive 4-0 away win at Salzburg.

Brest finished third in the French top tier last term and were considered one of the unfancied teams in the newly revamped Champions League format.

Sima's double though moved them top of the standings following their triumph in Austria – level on points with Dortmund and above the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Abdallah Sima of Stade Brestois celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 match at FC Salzburg

Sima was also on target last time out in the Champions League, as he netted the winner in a 2-1 home win over Sturm Graz. A Graz team that featured Brighton keeper Kjell Scherpen and midfielder Malick Yalcouyé.

Brighton signed Sima from Slavia Prague for around £7m in 2021 and has had loan spells at Stoke, Angers, Rangers and Brest.

Last term at Rangers the Senegal international scored 16 goals, despite sustaining a lengthy hamstring injury. He has not played competitively for Brighton, but did feature for the Seagulls on their pre-season tour to Japan just prior to his loan to Brest.

Brest also face Leverkusen, Sparta Prague, Barcelona, PSV, Shakhtar and Real Madrid in the expanded league phase of Europe’s premier tournament.

