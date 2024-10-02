Brighton star ruled out for six weeks as player reacts to 'significant tear' diagnosis
Brighton are set to be without their most reliable defender for six weeks following a groin injury.
Jan Paul van Hecke missed the 4-2 loss at Chelsea last weekend after a scan revealed a “significant tear,” to the groin.
The 24-year-old admitted he had been playing through the problem for a while but it became more of an issue during the closing stages of the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium on September 22.
“I’ve been wearing it for a while and also played matches with it, but in the final phase against Nottingham Forest it hit my groin,” said van Hecke to ESPN.
“Afterwards we had a scan made and it became clear that there was a significant tear.
“It remains to be seen how the rehabilitation will go, but in principle it will take six weeks. I feel like I’m a little ahead of schedule. I hope that things will go a little faster and that I can connect again sooner,” he added.
It’s a major blow for the player and the club. Van Hecke has been one of Brighton most consistent performers at centre back this term as Lewis Dunk battles to find his best form and Adam Webster struggled against Chelsea and has seen little game time. Brazilian Igor Julio has also had injury issues this term and is yet to establish himself as a regular following his £15m move from Fiorentina in 2023.
If van Hecke is out for the next six weeks, he could miss Tottenham (h), Newcastle (a), Wolves (h), Liverpool (a, Carabao Cup), Liverpool (h) and Manchester City (h). The away trip to Bournemouth, after the international break on November 23, could a realistic return date.
He will also miss The Netherlands’ Nations League Group Three fixtures against Hungary on October 11 and Germany on October 14.
Van Hecke said: “It’s a shame and I’m disappointed that I had to suffer this injury at this time, but injuries are never good. You have to learn to deal with that. I’m going to make sure I get back as soon as possible.”
Brighton have a lengthy injury list at the moment with Joel Veltman (illness), Matt O’Riley (ankle), Joao Pedro (ankle), James Milner (hamstring), Solly March (knee), Simon Adingra (muscular) and Brajan Gruda (unspecified) all out.
