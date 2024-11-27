Brighton star spotted training at full tilt ahead of Southampton after 13 month absence
Brighton winger Solly March was pictured looking sharp in training this week ahead of Friday's Premier League clash with Southampton at the Amex Stadium.
March, 30, has not featured for the Seagulls following an ACL injury sustained last season in a 2-1 loss at Manchester City on October 21, 2023.
The midfielder has endured a lengthy rehabilitation but finally looks to be closing in on a long-awaited return.
March featured for the under-21s last month but suffered a minor setback and the medical staff decided to not rush him back into the first team picture.
Whether he will be ready for the matchday squad to face Southampton this Friday remains to be seen but the pictures of March in training this week is certainly a huge boost for all.
“He is working hard on it," said Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler in a press conference last month. "We have to be patient with him. It was a long injury and you have to go there step by step.
“But I am sure he will get his comeback this season. I can’t say a clear schedule when we plan this comeback on the pitch.
“But he had now some minutes for the under-21s. He had a small issue now with a muscle but nothing big.
“Now he will be back in the team training and then we are trying to get him closer and closer to the team. And then I am sure he will be soon back on the pitch in the Premier League.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.