Brighton & Hove Albion Women’s goalkeepers: Megan Walsh and Katie Startup dropped by to the session to offer encouragement and answer questions

The girls’ football day was delivered by Albion in the Community (AITC), the official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, in partnership with American Express.

The session forms part of their wider bespoke ‘LEARN, LIVE, PLAY Together’ volunteer programme which combines the power of football and passion for BHAFC with the time, energy and expertise of American Express colleagues, to help local communities across Sussex.

The PLAY Together strand of the programme has been designed to introduce new people to football as a sport for all, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race, or religion, so that everyone feels welcome.

The event included warm ups, shooting, dribbling, small–sided matches and tournaments. Girls of all playing abilities, including beginners, participated in practical drills to develop technical skills, increase self-confidence and encourage teamwork. American Express colleagues helped organise the session and provided support as assistant coaches and match officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton & Hove Albion Women’s goalkeepers: Megan Walsh and Katie Startup dropped by to the session to offer encouragement and answer questions.

Nikki Edelman, Vice President at American Express, said: “Football is a powerful tool to inspire young people. Our partnership with the Club includes specific investment in women’s and girls’ football, as well as nurturing female talent and encouraging engagement in the sport. Sessions like today open up the game to girls at a young age, giving them the opportunity, encouragement and confidence to play and is part of our wider commitment to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Matt Dorn, CEO, at Albion in the Community, said: “Women and girls football has had a huge boost this summer. We’ve seen a 100% increase in girls football participants compared to the same period in 2021; double the amount of girls wanting to take part in our activities. On top of this we’ve seen a 73% boost in girls joining our Talent Pathway and Advanced Centres – girls who are taking a serious interest in football and want to play at the highest level.”