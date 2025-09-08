All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Bournemouth

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton striker Stefanos Tzimas looks to be a man on a first team mission.

The Greek striker arrived during the summer following his £22m transfer from German second tier outfit FC Nurnberg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old impressed in pre-season training and then netted twice on his competitive debut in Brighton's comfortable 6-0 Carabao Cup second round win at Championship strugglers Oxford United.

Tzimas' well-taken goals against the U's had many fans calling for the striker to be involved in Albion's 2-1 win against Manchester City, just prior to the international break.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler was quick to calm the hype and stressed that Brighton were 3-0 up and cruising at Oxford. The Premier League is a different beast altogether.

"We have to take several steps with them so that they're ready for Premier League football," said Hurzeler when asked about Tzimas after the Oxford win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to be patient with him. It's step by step, it's not like going all-in from the start.

"There are different demands in a Premier League game than the game today. It was a good start for them [the debutants], but it's only a first step.

"Brighton is the right club for every player who wants to improve."

Hurzeler stuck to his word. Tzimas was not included in the following matchday squad to face Manchester City at the Amex. The head coach is probably right to be patient with Tzimas and also the likes of Tommy Watson and Charalampos Kostoulas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tzimas issues perfect response to Hurzeler

Tzimas also responded in the perfect way as he promptly scored another brace in a Brighton under-21 match against a PFA XI last week.

Tzimas opened the scoring with a nicely placed first half header and then added a second after the break with a coolly taken chipped penalty in the 5-2 win.

Brighton are next in action after the international break at seventh placed Bournemouth on September 13.

The likes of Danny Welbeck, Georginio, Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh and Brajan Gruda are ahead of Tzimas in the pecking order but the Greek arrival will hope to force his way into his first Premier League matchday squad at the Vitality Stadium.

Hurzeler can only hold him back for so long.

For your next Albion read: Opta predicts Premier League table after summer transfer window - here's where Brighton, Crystal Palace and West Ham finish