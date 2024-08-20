Brighton stars named in Premier League team of the week alongside Arsenal, Man City and Newcastle heroes
The XI is dominated by Albion, Arsenal and Manchester City players with a healthy array of talent from Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Fulham and Newcastle United after a pulsating opening weekend of Premier League action.
Goals from Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra fired the Seagulls to a convincing 3-0 win at ten-man Everton on Saturday.
And Mitoma and Welbeck have both been named in WhoScored’s first 2024-25 Premier League team of the week.
Japan international Mitoma returned a rating of 8.30 after netting at Goodison Park. The 27-year-old also managed four successful dribbles, three tackles and eight touches in the opposition box.
Meanwhile, evergreen striker Welbeck received a WhoScored rating of 8.39. Welbeck’s goal at Everton saw him score in a 15th consecutive Premier League campaign. The 33-year-old found the net with one of three attempts on goal, and he also made two key passes.
WhoScored’s team of the week for gameweek one was: Mark Flekken (Brentford), Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Joelinton (Newcastle United), Mateo Kovačić (Manchester City), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Danny Welbeck (Brighton & Hove Albion).
