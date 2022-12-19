Brighton & Hove Albion stars past and present have been named in BBC Sport’s 2022 FIFA World Cup player rater team of the tournament.

Readers were asked to complete BBC Sport’s player rater after every game in Qatar. The team of the tournament reveals who shone brightest at the World Cup – and there are a number of surprising names in the readers’ XI.

World Cup semi-finalists, and surprise package, Morocco have the most representation in the team. The Atlas Lions have five players in the readers’ XI, and have at least one player in defence, midfield and attack.

Surprisingly, no players from World Cup finalists Argentina and France, and third-place play-off winners Croatia, feature in the readers’ best-performing XI.

Brighton, along with Celtic, are the club side with the most players in the team. Two current Seagulls favourites made the cut, while an ex-Albion star was also included.

Here is the BBC Sport's World Cup team of the tournament, according to their readers’ player ratings.

1. Brighton stars past and present named in BBC Sport readers' World Cup team of the tournament - gallery Lionel Messi lifts the FIFA World Cup trophy following Argentina's dramatic penalty shootout win over France in Sunday's final Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. GK: Yassine Bounou (Morocco) Morocco's Yassine Bounou was the readers' stand out keeper of the tournament, earning an average rating 7.68. The 31-year-old was an integral part of the Atlas Lions team that finished fourth in Qatar. The 31-year-old kept out two penalties in Morocco's shock win over Spain, leading the North African nation to the quarter-finals for the first time in their history Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. RB: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) Achraf Hakimi was Morocco's highest-rated player at the tournament. He averaged 8.02 as the Atlas Lions reached the semi-finals. The 24-year-old scored Morocco's winning penalty in the shootout against Spain - Hakimi's country of birth - in the round of 16 Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. CB: Harry Souttar (Australia) Harry Souttar earned an average rating of 7.68 as Australia reached the round of 16 for the first time since 2006. The Stoke City defender received significant praise for his last-ditch tackle in the Socceroos' 1-0 win over Tunisia in the group stages Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images Photo Sales