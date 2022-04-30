Brighton starting XI at Wolves: Three changes predicted as ‘important’ midfielder benched by Graham Potter

Brighton boss Graham Potter intends finishing the season with a flourish even though his team appear safe from Premier League relegation.

Potter is preparing for Saturday’s trip to Wolves with Brighton sitting in 11th place, 12 points above the bottom three, but refuses to use the game to assess some fringe players in his squad.

“Picking the best team and competing for the three points is my priority,” Potter said.

“Every point in this league is important, you have to pick the team that gives you the best chance.”

Potter has been plotting a way through the watertight Wolves defence as Brighton continue their push to finish in the top half of the table.

“Only the top three have conceded less than Wolves. That’s a foundation to pick up points and they’re now competing for a European spot,” he said.

Yves Bissouma returns from suspension for the trip to the Midlands but Jeremy Sarmiento has been ruled out by a hamstring problem.

Tariq Lamptey has resumed full training after overcoming a knee injury and it is hoped he will be available.

