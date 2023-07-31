NationalWorldTV
Brighton striker to join Hull City on permanent deal

Aaron Connolly is set to join Hull City on a permanent deal.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:41 BST

The striker spent the second-half of last season on loan at the Championship side and was limited to two goals in six appearances due to injury and illness.

A fee for the deal is unknown, with Connolly still having one year left on his Albion deal.

Connolly joined Brighton’s youth academy in 2016 and made his first-team debut at the age of 17, before going on to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract with the club in January 2019.

The former Republic of Ireland international burst onto the scene with two goals on his Premier League debut in a famous 3-0 win over Tottenham at the Amex Stadium in October, going on to score four goals in 27 appearances.

Injuries and issues with form led to Connolly slipping down the striker’s pecking order at Brighton. The 23-year-old found himself on loan at Middlesbrough in the 2021/2022 campaign and with Venezia in Serie B for the first half of last term.

Connolly will finish his Brighton career with eight goals in 52 appearances for the club.

The move to Hull reunites Connolly with former Brighton player and current City manager Liam Rosenior. The two were team-mates at the Sussex side back in 2018.

