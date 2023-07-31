The striker spent the second-half of last season on loan at the Championship side and was limited to two goals in six appearances due to injury and illness.

A fee for the deal is unknown, with Connolly still having one year left on his Albion deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connolly joined Brighton’s youth academy in 2016 and made his first-team debut at the age of 17, before going on to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract with the club in January 2019.

The striker spent the second-half of last season on loan at the Championship side and was limited to two goals in six appearances due to injury and illness. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

The former Republic of Ireland international burst onto the scene with two goals on his Premier League debut in a famous 3-0 win over Tottenham at the Amex Stadium in October, going on to score four goals in 27 appearances.

Injuries and issues with form led to Connolly slipping down the striker’s pecking order at Brighton. The 23-year-old found himself on loan at Middlesbrough in the 2021/2022 campaign and with Venezia in Serie B for the first half of last term.

Connolly will finish his Brighton career with eight goals in 52 appearances for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad