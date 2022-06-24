The Edinburgh club have been in promising talks with Albion about a permanent transfer after Cochrane enjoyed a successful loan at Hearts last term.
They are prepared to pay a six-figure fee to Albion, if they can agree terms with the 22-year-old defender.
Brighton extended Cochrane’s contract at the start of this month to the summer of 2023.
He is however keen to play regular first team football and build on his 40 appearances in Scotland last season, where he thrived in the left wing-back role in a 3-4-3 system at Tynecastle.
QPR and Coventry are also keen on the Albion man but the lure of European football with Hearts next season could see Cochrane seal a permanent move north of the border.
Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...