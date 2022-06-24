Brighton defender Alex Cochrane is on the brink of completing a move to Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts.

The Edinburgh club have been in promising talks with Albion about a permanent transfer after Cochrane enjoyed a successful loan at Hearts last term.

They are prepared to pay a six-figure fee to Albion, if they can agree terms with the 22-year-old defender.

Brighton extended Cochrane’s contract at the start of this month to the summer of 2023.

He is however keen to play regular first team football and build on his 40 appearances in Scotland last season, where he thrived in the left wing-back role in a 3-4-3 system at Tynecastle.

QPR and Coventry are also keen on the Albion man but the lure of European football with Hearts next season could see Cochrane seal a permanent move north of the border.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Juve agree Pogba deal Juventus have an agreement in principle to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United. (Sky Sports) Photo Sales

2. Forest in Williams talks Nottingham Forest are in talks with Liverpool over a £15m deal for defender Neco Williams. (Daily Telegraph) Photo Sales

3. Gunners accept Ballard offer Arsenal have accepted a bid in the region of £2m from Burnley for Daniel Ballard, with the player given the green light to leave. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. Newcastle to be offered Barbosa Newcastle United will be offered the chance to sign Wolves target Gabriel Barbosa from Flamengo ‘imminently’. (Dean Jones) Photo Sales