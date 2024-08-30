Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton look set to be without £100m of summer recruits for Saturday’s trip to Arsenal.

Brighton, who have won their first two Premier League matches of the new season against Everton and Manchester United, face a stern test at the Emirates Stadium.

The Seagulls have invested heavily this transfer window with more than £200m spent on new talent but at least four of their new signings are injured for this weekend.

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion faces a spell on the sidelines following his ankle injury sustained against Crawley Town

Matt O’Riley, a £25m arrival from Celtic, made his debut for Brighton last Tuesday in the Carabao Cup win against Crawley Town, but sustained a nasty ankle injury. The Denmark international will have surgery and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Mat Wieffer, their £25m signing from Feyenoord, is also struggling with ‘a small issue’ following his encouraging debut at Everton. The Netherlands ace missed the 2-1 win against Man United and this Saturday could well arrive too soon.

German attacker Brajan Gruda joined for £25m from Mainz and is also hindered by an unspecified injury, while Ferdi Kadioglu, a £25m purchase from Fenerbahce, was paraded before the Brighton fans ahead of the Crawley cup win, but it seems he picked up a knock in training today and will likely miss the trip to Arsenal.

It leaves Albion short of options in midfield, especially if Billy Gilmour completes his move to Napoli before today’s deadline.

So, despite spending more than £200m, Albion’s midfield against Arsenal could consist of 38-year-old James Milner – who was excellent in the 2-1 win against Man United last Saturday – and perhaps the inexperienced Carlos Baleba.

Kadioglu’s absence could see Jack Hinshelwood or fit-again Tariq Lamptey feature at left back once more as Pervis Estupinan builds up his fitness following his recent ankle surgery.

Estupinan retured to action in midweek and Albion head coach Hurzeler will now have to decide if he’s fit to start against a potent Arsenal attack.

“When he [Estupinan] is his best shape, he's one of the best left backs in the Premier League,” said head coach Fabian Hurzeler in his press conference ahead of the trip to Arsenal.

“He's full of energy. He's full of power. Now we have to reintegrate him as quickly as possible because he had a long injury. After long injuries to come back is not easy. He missed a lot of content and a lot of technical things also in the preseason. It's important now to get from a mix between video sessions and then the pitch sessions.

“That's why I think that he will be a great player for us again, but we shouldn't put pressure on him because after long injury the players need time to adapt and that will be important.”