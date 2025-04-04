Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Albion fans had their say about the new Fanzone that has recently opened.

The Terrace, a new fan experience area at the Amex, officially opened on Saturday (March 29) as Albion faced Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final.

A spokesperson for the Albion said: "On a matchday, it will be known as the Heineken Fan Zone at The Terrace – a brand-new digital sports bar experience that will be open for longer hours pre and post-match for supporters coming to the game.

"Acting as an indoor/outdoor space for up to 3,000 people makes it the biggest in the Premier League.

Brighton fans seem to be enjoying the new fanzone!

“Heineken are extending their partnership as naming-rights holders of the matchday fanzone and working with the club to create a world-class fan experience pre and post-match.”

Richard Campbell, trading director at Heineken UK, said the company is ‘delighted to be expanding our sponsorship’ of Brighton & Hove Albion FC by partnering together to create the new Heineken Fan Zone.

He added: “Just like the team at the American Express Stadium we are always looking at how we can elevate the fan experience, and The Terrace will be the perfect place to do just that. We’re looking forward to seeing supporters old and new enjoying our beers and ciders whilst celebrating an Albion matchday.”

The opening of The Terrace, a multi-million-pound development, will complete the first phase of £40m worth of investment in a range of improvements across the site. These are ‘aimed at improving the matchday experience for Albion supporters’.

Albion fan Mahfuz Miah said: “The Terrace is amazing. Before you would walk through, wouldn't even pay attention, look at the shop then go into the game.

"Now people are vibing, the sun's out, the beers are going down well, it's going great.

"The way Brighton have been getting bigger and bigger and like there's more internationals like Karou Mitoma in and so many other players.

“I think places like this that people can go to is good.”

Another Brighton fan, Tom Neads said: “It's a great idea and it's really bringing people together.

"It gives a space for the fans to come before the game, chill out, talk to each other, hang around afterwards and even come and watch away games here and other like sporting things going on…

"More stadiums around the country should do this.”

At the time of writing, the next event at The Terrace is a screening of the Brighton away game to Crystal Palace. This has now sold out.

You can find more information about the events at www.eventsatbhafc.co.uk/theterraceofficial.