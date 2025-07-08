Brighton surprise as £15m man spotted at training ground after summer transfer tease

Brighton players returned to pre-season training at Lancing training this week.

A number of Albion stars reported back for duty as they prepare for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

The likes of Lewis Dunk, Danny Welbeck, Adam Webster, Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Carlos Baleba and Kaoru Mitoma were among those spotted as head coach Fabian Hurzeler put them through their paces.

The Brighton first team squad will have a staggered return with several international players due back later this month.

Brighton's Brazilian centre back Igor Julio was back in pre-season despite summer transfer links

But among those in action in Lancing this week was Brazilian defender Igor Julio.

The 27-year-old has been tipped to leave this summer with Real Sociedad, Leeds United and Wolves all reportedly keen on the former Fiorentina man.

Igor Julio: I don’t see myself fulfilling my contract

Igor's comments to South American media last month increased speculation that he will leave this window.

“I don't see myself fulfilling the entire term of my contract," Igor said.

“I have to take advantage of opportunities and time passes very quickly. I want to reach the top teams."

Igor did then temper those comments slightly, as he added: "But, if I have to fulfil my entire contract, that's fine too. Brighton is a team that welcomed me very well. I'm very happy here. The city and the fans treat me very well.”

Brighton are quite well stacked in defensive areas. Fit again Dunk and Webster will compete with Albion player of the Jan Paul van Hecke for the centre back spots.

Plus summer signings Diego Coppola and Olivier Boscagli add further to the competition at centre back.

The Seagulls also have Erin Cashin, who joined last January from Derby County – but he is expected to head out on loan this season.

Igor is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027. He joined from Fiorentina in 2023 for around £15m and has made 49 appearances for the Seagulls.

If he leaves this window, Brighton would hope to achieve a fee similar to what they paid two years ago.

In the meantime, Albion’s Brazilian looks more than happy to be back in training.

