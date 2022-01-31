Brighton swoop for Belgian league top scorer in £6m deadline day deal from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
Deniz Undav has joined Albion from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on undisclosed terms, signing a contract until June 2026.
It is a believed a fee of £6m was agreed for the player will remain on loan with Union until the end of the current season, and link up with Albion for pre-season training ahead of the 2022/23 season.
USG are currently top of the Belgian Juliper Pro League and are owned by Alion chairman and owner Tony Bloom.
Technical director Dan Ashworth said, “Deniz is an exciting player who will add variation to our attacking options for next season."
Head coach Graham Potter added, “We are really looking forward to his arrival and working with him from next summer, as we prepare for the 2022/23 season.”
Born in Germany, the 25-year-old began his career in the domestic leagues in his home country, playing for TSV Havelse, Eintracht Braunschweig and SV Meppen, before moving to Union ahead of the 2020/21 season.
His goals helped Union win promotion to the top division of Belgian football last summer, and they currently sit top of the Pro League.
His overall record with Union, across 52 games in all competitions, is 35 goals and 18 assists; with career stats of 56 assists and 105 goals in 215 senior appearances across all clubs.
