Brighton talent to switch to newly-promoted club after 'a really good' meeting with manager
Brighton's latest young talent Yoon Do-young is expected to seal a loan move to Excelsior Rotterdam.
Do-young agreed to join Brighton last march for around £2m on a five-year contract from from South Korean club Daejeon Hana Citizen.
A loan for the 18-year-old was always the plan for the coming season as the teenager adapts to his first move away from South Korea and to European football.
Ruben den Uil's Excelsior won promotion to the top tier of Dutch football last season and are keen to bolster their attack with the Brighton winger.
Do-young: ‘One of the best young talents from Asia’
It is said Do-young had meetings with a number of clubs ahead of the coming season but the player had a 'really good feeling' about working with Den Uil at Excelsior.
Korean football expert Joel Kim posted: “Yoon Do-young on why he chose the Eredivisie and specifically Excelsior:
“Other countries tend to play more physical football, but in the Netherlands, teams use a variety of tactics and there are many clubs that play intricate, technical football.”
“Brighton’s loan coordinator recommended several teams to me and told me that my happiness should come first, no matter which one I choose.”
“I had meetings with a number of clubs in the Dutch league, but I got a really good feeling from Excelsior’s manager (Ruben den Uil) so I decided to go there.”
After signing Do-young, Albion's technical director David Weir said: "Yoon is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in Asia and we're very pleased he's chosen to become a Brighton player.
"We will be watching closely as he continues his development in the South Korean League through until the summer, and then look to find a suitable loan for him next season."
