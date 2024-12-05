Brighton team news against Fulham; Lewis Dunk starts and star striker drops to bench

This is Brighton's lineup as they face Fulham at Craven Cottage (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP). (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Fabian Hurzeler makes several changes as Albion take on Fulham (Thursday, December 5).

Brighton’s previous fixture saw them feature in a 1-1 draw against Southampton, who sit rock bottom of the Premier League.

In the pre-match press conference for the match, the Albion boss was reminded that Fulham are a ‘bogey team’ for his side. Fulham are unbeaten in all eight Premier League games against Brighton, winning four and drawing four.

In response, Fabian Hurzeler said: “I see this as an opportunity to stop this statistic and to make it look better for the Brighton fans”

The Seagulls head coach will also have to watch this game in the stands, due to an incident that took place during their clash against the Saints.

Here’s the starting lineup for Brighton and Hove Albion: Bart Verbruggen (GK), Igor Julio, Lewis Dunk, Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra, Carlos Baleba, Karou Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan and Matt O’Riley.

Subs for Brighton include: Jason Steele (GK), Tariq Lamptey, Brajan Gruda, Georginio Rutter, Jakub Moder, Yankuba Minteh, Yasin Ayari, Evan Fergurson and Ruairi Mcconville.

With the way Fabian Huzeler has decided to line up for this away fixture, it looks like Albion will be playing a back three for this one.