Brighton team news against Fulham: Man United target starts and new signing features

Baleba starts for Brighton in their first Premier League game of the season. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Here’s how Brighton and Hove Albion line up against Fulham in their first clash of the 25/26 Premier League season.

Today (Saturday, August 16) Albion take on Fulham at The American Express Stadium.

It’ll be a tough test for The Seagulls, with Albion winning just 1 of their last 5 Premier League meetings against Fulham.

Last season, Brighton lost 3-1 away, and won 2-1 at home against Marco Silva’s side.

In this fixture last season, former Albion striker Joao Pedro’s penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time was the difference between the two sides.

Seagulls fans will be confident, though, as Brighton haven’t lost their last six home games.

This summer, Fulham have signed one player. Goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte was signed with a fee of £500,000 from Montpellier.

One big miss for the London side will be the injured Antonee Robinson.

Marco Silva confirmed that Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson will not be fit for the start of the Premier League season.

Robinson was a real threat for sides last season, strong defensively and able to thread the ball through excellently.

He recorded 10 assists in the 2024-2025 Premier League season, which made him the top assister among defenders in the league that season.

Only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah had more assists overall in the Premier League during the 2024-2025 season.

Here’s how Brighton line up against The Cottagers in their first fixture of the new season: Bart Verbruggen (GK), Lewis Dunk (C), Jan Paul van Hecke, Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Carlos Baleba, Karou Mitoma, Yasin Ayari, Mats Wieffer, Maxim De Cuyper and Matt O’Riley.

Subs for Albion are Jason Steele, Brajan Gruda, Danny Welbeck, James Milner, Oliver Boscagli, Fedri Kadioglu, Diego Gomez, Joel Veltman and Diego Coppola.

For Fulham’s starting eleven, they’ve got: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Bassey, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, King, Iwobi and Raul.