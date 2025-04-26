Brighton team news against West Ham: fan favourite starts after injury spell and Mitoma benched
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After five games without a win, Brighton have slid down to 10th in the table, and Albion fans know their hopes of European football next season hang in the balance.
Last time out, Brighton suffered a painful 4-2 defeat away against Brentford, who are also looking to sneak into a European place for the next campaign. A brace from Bryan Mbeumo, one from Yoane Wissa and Norgaard’s header sealed the deal for The Bees.
However, Brighton looked sluggish in this one and lacked discipline. Namely, Joao Pedro was dismissed in the 61st minute after elbowing Collins at a crucial point of the game.
Brighton have lost just one of their 15 Premier League games with West Ham, winning six and drawing eight (the loss was a 3-1 defeat in this exact fixture last season though!).
Here is the line-up for Brighton and Hove Albion as they take on West Ham at home:
Bart Verbruggen (GK), Lewis Dunk (C), Solly March, Simon Adingra, Danny Welbeck, Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari, Mats Wieffer, Pervis Estupinan, Matt O’Riley, Jack Hinshelwood.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.