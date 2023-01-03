Brighton’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister was named as a substitute against Everton at Goodison Park just over 24 hours after returning from Argentina.
Fellow midfielder Moises Caicedo returned from suspension as one of four changes from the defeat to Arsenal, with forward Jeremy Sarmiento and defender Joel Veltman coming in, plus a first ever Premier League start for 18-year-old striker Evan Ferguson, who scored his first top flight goal as a second half sub against Arsenal. Ferguson becomes Albion’s youngest ever starter in the Premier League.
The experienced Adam Lallana and Leandro Trossard, who was poor against Arsenal, dropped to the bench. Tariq Lamptey and Billy Gilmour also dropped to the bench. Gilmour perhaps unlucky to miss out after a decent display against Arsenal.
Defender Adam Webster and striker Danny Welbeck remain absent through injury, while Deniz Undav is once again not in the matchday squad.
Everton manager Frank Lampard switched back to a four-man defence after the draw at Manchester City with Ben Godfrey being replaced by midfielder Tom Davies, while Dwight McNeil replaced the suspended Amadou Onana. Forward Ellis Simms was named on the bench after his early recall from a loan spell at Sunderland.