Brighton team news: Seven ruled out with injury and two major doubts to face Southampton

It's expected to be a highly charged atmosphere and yesterday, De Zerbi stressed the importance of the role Brighton fans will play. Three points against Southampton will seal at least a Europe Conference League place, with two games to spare.

"It’s the only game in our head," said De Zerbi. "To qualify for Europe we have to win two games. We need our fans; they have to help us and are crucial. If we win we win together. I expect one of the most difficult games of the season. Southampton scored three goals at Arsenal and have made many points away so I expect a very tough game."Here's the players who are in who is out of Brighton's crunch clash at the Amex Stadium...