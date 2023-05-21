Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove Albion have a number of injury issues ahead of their Premier League clash against Southampton

Brighton team news: Seven ruled out with injury and two major doubts to face Southampton

Brighton remain on track for Europa League qualification and victory today at the Amex Stadium against already relegated Southampton will guarantee continental football for the first time in the club's history.

By Derren Howard
Published 21st May 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 10:52 BST

It's expected to be a highly charged atmosphere and yesterday, De Zerbi stressed the importance of the role Brighton fans will play. Three points against Southampton will seal at least a Europe Conference League place, with two games to spare.

A win would all-but take sixth position – a Europa league spot – as Brighton’s have a superior goal difference to Aston Villa, who the y play on the final day of the season.

"It’s the only game in our head," said De Zerbi. "To qualify for Europe we have to win two games. We need our fans; they have to help us and are crucial. If we win we win together. I expect one of the most difficult games of the season. Southampton scored three goals at Arsenal and have made many points away so I expect a very tough game."Here's the players who are in who is out of Brighton's crunch clash at the Amex Stadium...

A thigh injury ruled the former Liverpool man out for the rest of the season.

1. Adam Lallana - out

A hamstring injury sustained against Everton keeps the winger out

2. Solly March - out

A knee injury picked up against West Ham in March keeps him out

3. Tariq Lamptey - out

Continues his fitness trouble's but De Zerbi expects him back to face Man City

4. Adam Webster - out

