Brighton team news: Seven ruled out with injury and two major doubts to face Southampton
Brighton remain on track for Europa League qualification and victory today at the Amex Stadium against already relegated Southampton will guarantee continental football for the first time in the club's history.
It's expected to be a highly charged atmosphere and yesterday, De Zerbi stressed the importance of the role Brighton fans will play. Three points against Southampton will seal at least a Europe Conference League place, with two games to spare.
A win would all-but take sixth position – a Europa league spot – as Brighton’s have a superior goal difference to Aston Villa, who the y play on the final day of the season.
"It’s the only game in our head," said De Zerbi. "To qualify for Europe we have to win two games. We need our fans; they have to help us and are crucial. If we win we win together. I expect one of the most difficult games of the season. Southampton scored three goals at Arsenal and have made many points away so I expect a very tough game."Here's the players who are in who is out of Brighton's crunch clash at the Amex Stadium...