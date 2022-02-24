Brighton tipped to finish above Aston Villa and Crystal Palace but below Wolves and West Ham as Premier League battle takes another twist

Graham Potter's team are currently ninth in the league standings and are on track to for their highest ever Premier League finish.

Last Saturday they produced a rare below par display as they were soundly beaten 3-0 by relegation threatened Burnley.

Sean Dyche's team however are on an upward curve and proved their win at Albion was no fluke as they beat Tottenham 1-0 at Turf Moor last night.

Aston Villa are next up at the Amex this Saturday for Albion and Steven Gerrard's men will also be out to prove a point as they arrive on the back of two defeats to Newcastle and Watford.

Following the latest top-flight action on Wednesday, the final Premier League table has been predicted by statisticians at FiveThirtyEight.

Scroll down and click through to see where Albion are predicted to finish compared to Aston Villa and the rest of the Premier League rivals.

1. Manchester City Final points: 91. Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Final points: 86. Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Final points: 77. Photo Sales

4. Arsenal Final points: 67. Photo Sales