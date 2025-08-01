Brighton to agree loan deal for attacker

Brighton attacker Kamari Doyle impressed last season on loan at Crawley Town

Brighton attacker Kamari Doyle is expected to head out on a another loan this season.

Doyle, 20, impressed last campaign during his stint in League One at relegated Crawley Town as he netted seven goals and claimed four assists for Scott Lindsey's team.

Prior to his spell with the Reds, the former Southampton youngster made 24 outings for Exeter City and scored four goals with one assist.

Lindsey would no doubt love to have him back at the Broadfield Stadium once again this term but Doyle and the Seagulls may perhaps be eyeing a higher level of football to continue his development.

Doyle linked with Reading loan move

The attacking midfielder has been linked with a loan at League One Reading, where he could join fellow Albion loanee, striker Mark O'Mahony.

Doyle was part of youthful Albion under-21 side that were beaten 4-0 by Championship outfit Portsmouth on Wednesday at the Lancing training ground and under-21s boss Shannon Ruth admitted the likes of Doyle, Jacob Slater and Joe Knight will likely be loaned out this season.

“We have got two or three we are looking to get out on loan," he told the Argus.

“Hopefully Kamari Doyle goes on loan. The same for Jacob Slater and Joe Knight.

“We are hopeful of a few getting into the league and start getting senior experience.

“That means we can make our team younger and start to stretch a different group of players.”

