Brighton to announce second signing of the summer transfer window with £6m deal

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter guided his team to ninth in the Premier League last season

Ivory Coast attacker Simon Adingra is due to arrive on the south coast for a medical as Albion put the finishing touches on a £6 million deal from Danish club Nordsjaelland.

Adingra has been in top form for Norsjaelland after joining the Danish top flight outfit in 2020.

The 20-year-old netted 11 times from his 38 appearances after progressing from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana before his switch to Denmark.

He is said to be a very fast and skilful player and is expected to arrive and be sent out on loan – possibly to the Championship or Belgium.

Adingra will be Albion's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Paraguay international striker Julio Enciso from Libertad for a reported £10m.