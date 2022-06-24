Brighton to announce second signing of the summer transfer window with £6m deal

Ivory Coast attacker Simon Adingra is due to arrive on the south coast for a medical as Albion put the finishing touches on a £6 million deal from Danish club Nordsjaelland.
Adingra has been in top form for Norsjaelland after joining the Danish top flight outfit in 2020.
The 20-year-old netted 11 times from his 38 appearances after progressing from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana before his switch to Denmark.
He is said to be a very fast and skilful player and is expected to arrive and be sent out on loan – possibly to the Championship or Belgium.
Adingra will be Albion's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Paraguay international striker Julio Enciso from Libertad for a reported £10m.
Last week Brighton sold Mali international midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham for a fee understood to be around £30m with add ons.