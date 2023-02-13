Brighton to join Chelsea, Newcastle and Leeds for pre-season tournament in the USA

Brighton are set to be one of six Premier League teams heading to the USA for a pre-season tournament in July.

According to the Athletic, Albion will join Chelsea, Newcastle and Leeds in the States for a set of round-robin friendlies in preparation for the 2023/24 season.

Games are set to take place in Philadelphia, Atlanta and New Jersey, with two other teams from England’s top flight to be announced for the competition at a later date.

The tournament is part of the Premier League’s drive for further global expansion and will provide Brighton with the opportunity to grow their fledging fanbase across the pond.

American audiences will get the chance to see World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, as well as the Ecuadorian trio of Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo and Jeremy Sarmiento, who have recently helped grow Albion’s support in the Latin American demographic.

Brighton were already intending to spend part of Roberto De Zerbi’s first pre-season as head coach on the east coast of America, but supporters will now have the first opportunity to watch their team abroad for a long time, as most recent foreign expeditions having featured training camps and behind-closed-doors friendlies.

