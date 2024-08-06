Brighton to make another painful transfer call as Jason Steele makes Carl Rushworth claim

Competition between the sticks at Brighton is heating up ahead of the new Premier League season

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth looks set to leave the club this summer, with a loan move to the Championship the most likely outcome.

Rushworth impressed on loan last season at Swansea and was tipped by their manager Luke Williams to be a future England international.

The 23-year-old has been with Brighton since 2019, having joined from Halifax Town, and has had loans at Worthing, Walsall, Lincoln and then last season in Swansea.

Newly-promoted Ipswich were said to be keen on a deal for Rushworth but Brighton were reluctant to sell and feel another loan for their young stopper, who has two years remaining on his contract, is the best option.

Dutch No 1 Bart Verbruggen is expected to be Albion’s No 1 this season, with Jason Steele providing experienced back-up. Verbruggen is however expected to miss the first two weeks of the season with an unspecified injury, which according to the Athletic, will likely delay any loan for Rushworth.

Steele, 33, has been hugely impressed by Rushworth during pre-season and predicts a bright future.

"A hell of a prospect,” Steele said after the pre-season 1-0 win against QPR last Saturday. “A great future. Trains really well. Great loans over the last few years.

"He’s one I see playing in the Premier League for sure. Life as a goalkeeper, sometimes you’ve got to wait for that moment. Without a shadow of a doubt, he will a Premier League goalkeeper. He’s a top kid as well – a great person."