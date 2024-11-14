Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new midfield pairing can start for Brighton after the international break

Brighton fans perhaps received a brief glimpse into the immediate future during the second half of the 2-1 win against Manchester City.

Albion started with a midfield duo of Yasin Ayari and Jack Hinshelwood but finished the match against Pep Guardiola's champions with Carlos Baleba and Matt O'Riley.

Both Hinshelwood and Ayari – as they did at Liverpool – performed well but a first half booking to Ayari and a suspected knee injury to Hinshelwood paved the way for the introduction of Baleba and O'Riley.

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion has impressed in the Premier League this season

Baleba's midfield power and guile wrestled back control, while O'Riley's brilliant finish on his Premier League debut saw Brighton to a dramatic win.

The duo are yet to start together in the Premier League this season as O'Riley sustained an ankle injury just six minutes in his debut during the Carabao Cup against Crawley Town last August. It came just days after his £25m summer arrival from Celtic.

While O'Riley was undergoing his surgery and then rehab, Baleba – who joined from Lille for around £25m in 2023 – was starting to establish himself as a major Premier League force.

The 20-year-old Cameroon international was signed as a replacement for Moises Caicedo and is now starting to look more than his equal. The prospect of Baleba now forming a midfield partnership with the fit-again O'Riley is an exciting one for Brighton.

With injury concerns around Hinshelwood, Baleba and O'Riley could well start together for the first time ever in the Premier League after the international break at Bournemouth on November 23.

It's an excellent option for head coach Hurzeler as James Milner continues to struggle with a hamstring injury, Ferdi Kadioglu has a toe problem and Mats Wieffer is yet to make a major impact following his £25m summer arrival from Feyenoord.

“Part of it is how he worked for his comeback [after injury],” said Hurzeler on O’Riley after the City victory. “A lot of players would keep their head down and be negative, but he was very positive. I’m happy he got what he deserved.”