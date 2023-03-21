Brighton & Hove Albion will travel to FA Women’s Super League title-contenders Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals.

Neither United nor the Seagulls have previously reached the Women's FA Cup final, meaning a first-time finalist is guaranteed.

The draw was made live on the Morning Live show on BBC One this [Tuesday] morning by former player Sue Smith and presenter Sam Quek.

The other tie will see Aston Villa entertain Women’s Super League leaders and FA Cup holders Chelsea.

The Red Devils sit second in the Women’s Super League – two points behind the table-topping Blues but having played a game more – and have beaten Sunderland, Durham and Lewes en-route to the semis.

Albion, meanwhile, are second-from-bottom in the Women’s Super League. The Seagulls are just a point clear of basement club Leicester City but have two games in hand.

Brighton have seen off West Bromwich Albion, Coventry United and Birmingham City on their way to the final four.

Semi-final ties will be played on April 15-16, with winning clubs collecting £50,000 from the competition prize fund and the losing teams getting £12,500.

