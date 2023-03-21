Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
4 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
4 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
5 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Brighton to visit WSL title contenders Manchester United in Women's FA Cup semi-final

Brighton & Hove Albion will travel to FA Women’s Super League title-contenders Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals.

By Matt Pole
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:09 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:15 GMT

Neither United nor the Seagulls have previously reached the Women's FA Cup final, meaning a first-time finalist is guaranteed.

The draw was made live on the Morning Live show on BBC One this [Tuesday] morning by former player Sue Smith and presenter Sam Quek.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The other tie will see Aston Villa entertain Women’s Super League leaders and FA Cup holders Chelsea.

Most Popular

The Red Devils sit second in the Women’s Super League – two points behind the table-topping Blues but having played a game more – and have beaten Sunderland, Durham and Lewes en-route to the semis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Albion, meanwhile, are second-from-bottom in the Women’s Super League. The Seagulls are just a point clear of basement club Leicester City but have two games in hand.

Brighton have seen off West Bromwich Albion, Coventry United and Birmingham City on their way to the final four.

Semi-final ties will be played on April 15-16, with winning clubs collecting £50,000 from the competition prize fund and the losing teams getting £12,500.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Brighton & Hove Albion will travel to FA Women’s Super League title-contenders Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals. Picture by Alex Burstow/Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion will travel to FA Women’s Super League title-contenders Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals. Picture by Alex Burstow/Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion will travel to FA Women’s Super League title-contenders Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals. Picture by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

The following weekend, Albion face United in the men's semi-finals at Wembley.

Manchester UnitedBrightonAlbionSeagullsAston Villa