Brighton training ground footage gives injury update as £25m ace looks sharp ahead of Man City

All the latest Brighton team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Manchester City

Fabian Hurzeler hopes to have Brighton’s key midfielder Carlos Beleba available to face Manchester City at the Amex Stadium tomorrow.

Baleba, 20, has been excellent for the Seagulls this term but a knee injury ruled him out of Albion’s narrow 2-1 loss at Liverpool last weekend.

The £25m signing from Lille is though making good progress in training this week and Hurzeler confirmed to Sussex World that the Cameroon international should be available to face Pep Guardiola’s champions.

Baleba was captured in training yesterday on a video posted on the Albion website – along with midfield partner Yasin Ayari, who is also a doubt with an ankle issue. Both looked sharp on the training ground as they were put through their paces by the coaching staff.

There was also good news for Joao Pedro (ankle) and Matt O’Riley (knee) who are both making progress from their respective injuries.

"Some of them for sure will return. Especially, João Pedro, Matt O'Riley, they have a big chance,” said Hurzeler.

Skipper Lewis Dunk continues to struggle with his calf injury and will be assessed ahead of kick-off and a late decision will also be made on flying winger Yankuba Minteh, who has been out with a muscular issue.