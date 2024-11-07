Brighton training ground picture gives sneak update on £30m ace after six-match absence

All the latest Brighton team news ahead of the Manchester City clash

Brighton striker Joao Pedro looks set to return in time to face Manchester City at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Pedro has been side-lined for the last six matches due to an ankle sustained in the closing stages of the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in September.

The £30m Brazilian striker, who has scored twice from just three starts this term, will hope to be fit enough to face Pep Guardiola's champions.

"Some of them for sure will return," said Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler at today’s press conference. "Especially, João Pedro, Matt O'Riley, they have a big chance, and Lewis Dunk, we have to see it the next days. And for Solly [March] it's too early."

Carlos Baleba (knee) is expected to return after missing the 2-1 loss at Liverpool and Yasin Ayari should also be good to go again despite picking up an ankle problem at Anfield. There was good news too for Yankuba Minteh who should be back after a muscular issue. James Milner (thigh) and Adam Webster (thigh) are out and hope to return after the international break.

Hurzler, who has steered Brighton to eighth in the table so far, is looking forward to meeting and facing Guardiola for the first time in his career.

"He's one of the best managers in the world,” said the former St Pauli boss. “His achievements are impressive, but it's not a game between me and him. It's a football game for Brighton & Hove Albion and we want to win this football game. It's nice to meet him, but it would be much nicer to meet him and to beat him."