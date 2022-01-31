Brighton transfer deadline day: Dan Burn and TWO other Albion players expected to exit today

Albion defender Dan Burn has agreed a £13m move to Newcastle

Dan Burn's switch to Newcastle looks a done deal and is expected to go through today after the Magpies agreed a £13m fee for the defender but Albion are also bracing themselves for two other departures today.

Albion duo Haydon Roberts and Kjell Scherpen have found minutes on the pitch hard to come by this season

Roberts, a left footed defender, has featured in 12 Premier League matchday squads this term but has yet to see any top flight action.

The England youth international had three outings in the Carabao Cup but faces stiff competition from the likes of Joel Veltman, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn and Marc Cucurella.

The 19 year-old has benefitted from training and mixing with established first team players but the next stage of his development could be another loan - but time is running out to find the right club this January.

He enjoyed a successful loan last season at League Two Rochdale - where he made 25 appearances - and so far this window he has been linked with a temporary move to Championship outfits Cardiff, Swansea and Nottingham Forest. League One Sheffield Wednesday are also said to be very keen.

Albion head coach Graham Potter is huge admirer of the Roberts and believes the right loan could be the best option.

"It is difficult for Haydon," said Potter. "He is competing in a really strong area of the pitch for us. I think he has to be patient, he probably has to keep working, might have to look at a loan situation for him to play some football.

"You have to look at our defensive record - one of the best in the Premier League. So the guys that have done it have done it well.

"So it is just unfortunate that he is at the start of his career and he has to probably be patient and wait for his opportunity."

A potential loan may have been delayed due to recent injuries to Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk. Both are said to be on the road to recovery and should be available for Albion's FA Cup fourth round tie at Tottenham on February 5.

"The (loan) decision wouldn't necessarily be taken on the back of that," Potter added. "We want him to enjoy his football, keep progressing.

"He's done that in the first part of the season, but it's important for him to play as well. We're looking at the right solution for him.

"It's not just a case of Haydon can go on loan, you've got to find the right option, make sure everything fits for him, for us, and the club that wants him.

"We will continue to look at that. It's important that he continues to develop."

Scherpen joined Albion for £4.5m last summer from Ajax and the 6ft 8in stopper has been Albion's No 3 behind Potter's main man between the sticks Rob Sanchez and reliable No 2 Jason Steele.

Scherpen made his debut in the FA Cup win at West Brom earlier this month. He looked calm and assured on his first outing and after the match stated he was keen to to secure a loan and then return in the summer to challenge Sanchez.

A back injury to Steele and Chris Walton turning his Ipswich Town loan into a permanent deal seemed to delay that plan. Similar to Roberts, Scherpen now has two days to tie up a loan deal.

"He did well in the game against West Brom and that was good for him," said Potter.

"You need the right club to come along and then make the right decision for him and the team.

"But if anything comes up, we will look at it."

We will see. There is a possibility and I think it is about what the right thing is for Kjell and for us.

"It was a bit of an idea for us to look at that possibility in January because he has been training well, really good guy, we're impressed with him, as a character and a person.