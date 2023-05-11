Alexis Mac Allister has been excellent for Brighton this season and the Argentina international continues to be linked with a £70m move away from the Seagulls this summer with Liverpool, Man United, Man City, Juventus and Inter all said to be keen.
Mac Allister, 25, signed for Brighton in 2019 for around £7m from Argentinos Juniors and was loaned back to his old club before a successful stint at Boca Juniors. He was introduced to the Albion first team by previous boss Graham Potter, and after a settling in period, he established himself as a key member of the Brighton team.
The midfielder then played a starring role for his country as Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar, which increased his profile and transfer value. Mac Allister is currently contracted to Brighton until June 2025 but a move looks highly likely in the summer, even if Albion do achieve their target and qualify for European football.
Liverpool are long term admirers as they seek to rebuild their midfield this summer but former England, Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson feels the reds should focus on Chelsea’s unsettled star Mason Mount.
“Even though it sounds silly to say, nowadays, £70 million for a good player isn’t that expensive," Johnson said to betfred.com. “Alexis is certainly a good player but if you have to spend £70 million, then I’d rather that money was spent on Mason Mount.
"Mason would have suited the team better, he would have got into the starting eleven and I don’t believe that Alexis can instantly command a starting berth in Liverpool’s team. He would certainly be a good squad player, but I’d have preferred if they signed Mason Mount.”