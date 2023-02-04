Brighton transfer gossip: Pep Guardiola plots summer move for '£75m' Liverpool and Arsenal target

Brighton and Hove Albion will face a battle to keep their World Cup winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer transfer window with Manchester City reportedly keen on making a move.

Albion are just taking a well-earned breather from the previous window as the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea both made bids for Moises Caicedo. The Seagulls held firm and their star midfielders Mac Allister and Caicedo will remain until the end of the season at least.

Both are however likely to exit to this summer with Man City boss Pep Guardiola said to be eying Mac Allister, according to Spanish outlet www.fichajes.net

Mac Allister has been excellent for Brighton for the past two seasons and this term he has formed a formidable midfield partnership with Caicedo. They are one of the best midfield duos in the Premier League and both look more than capable of playing Champions League football week in week out.

Pep Guardiola is said to be keen on Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister's profile increased further this season as he was a key man for Argentina as they lifted the World Cup in Qatar. Since his return, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal are all said to be keen on the 24-year-old who insists he is in no hurry to leave the the south coast.

Mac Allister signed for Brighton for around £7m in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors and thrived under the guidance of previous boss Graham Potter. His development continued under Albion's new head coach Roberto De Zerbi and the Argentina international is currently playing the best football of his career.

Guardiola is said to be an admirer and sees Mac Allister as an ideal replacement for 32-year-old German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan who may leave City at the end of this season. Mac Allister will likely have number of clubs to choose from this summer but working under Guardiola and playing just behind a strike force including the likes of Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and his Argentina teammate Julián Álvarez could be a tempting option.