Brighton have confirmed the signing of Italy international Diego Coppola for around £10m.

The 21-year-old, 6ft 4in central defender joins from Serie A club Hellas Verona on a five-year deal.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “Diego is an exciting addition for the club.

“Although he is still young, he is tall, strong and mobile and he will give us a real physical presence.

“He has made impressive progress in Serie A and deserved his call-up to the Italian national team. We look forward to helping him develop even more.”

Diego emerged through Verona’s academy and has since made over 80 appearances in the Italian top flight, scoring four goals.

His domestic performances earned him his first senior Italy cap in their World Cup qualifier against Norway in June. He played again for the Azzurri three days later when they beat Moldova 2-0, coming on as a second-half substitute.

He is currently representing Italy’s under-21s at the European Championship in Slovakia.

Coppola appears to be a classic Brighton signing. The defender is just 21 years-old and has huge potential to improve further.

He has gained plenty of experience with Verona and his recent experiences with the Italian national team will no doubt boost his confidence as he starts a new chapter of his career with Brighton.

Skipper Dunk is now 33 and his game-time is expected to be manged next season, while Adam Webster’s fitness record over the past two seasons has been a concern.

Igor Julio has been linked with moves away this summer and Erin Cashin – who joined from Derby County last January – could look for a season loan elsewhere next term.

Coppola is unproven in the Premier League but he certainly has the potential to be a long-term partner for Jan Paul van Hecke.

Pedro on the move

Meanwhile Brighton striker Joao Pedro continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

The Brazilian international is widely expected to leave this transfer window, with Newcastle United reportedly pushing hard for a £60m-plus deal.

Premier League champions Liverpool are also said to be keen but Pedro apparently favour a move to London – which places Arsenal in the frame.

“So I think he will prioritise first what comes from London,” said his Brazilian team-mate Igor Julio last week to South American media.

“From what I have seen, it is going to be difficult for him to stay at Brighton. People have to be honest. I think people at Brighton know this.

“But I am very happy for him because he has been in England for three or four years and hasn’t played for a giant team, a big team.

“It’s his time, for him to make the right decision and to be happy wherever he goes.”

