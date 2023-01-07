Brighton transfer news: Albion ace responds as Chelsea and Liverpool prepare for '£60m' bidding war

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo discusses his immediate priorities as Liverpool and Chelsea crank up the pressure during the January transfer window

Brighton and Hove Albion face a battle to keep their star midfielder Moises Caicedo this January transfer window. The Ecuador international has been superb for the Seagulls following his introduction to the first team towards the back end of last season.

The 21-year-old has continued his rapid progress and this campaign he has formed one of the best midfield partnerships in the Premier League alongside fellow South American and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

Both have attracted attention from top clubs around Europe and Caicedo is in particular demand with Liverpool and Chelsea keeping a close eye on developments.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo (left) is wanted by Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea

Caicedo joined Albion for around £4.5m from Independiente del Valle in 2021. He had a brief loan spell in Belgium with Beerschot before he was handed his Premier League debut by Albion’s previous boss Graham Potter. The youngster – who is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2025 – made an immediate impact and also impressed with Ecuador at the World Cup in Qatar, which increased his profile further.

His transfer value has since sky-rocketed and Albion would hope to achieve similar, or more than, the £63m they received from Chelsea for Marc Cucurella in the previous transfer window.

Caicedo however is enjoying his football on the south coast and speaks highly of the new Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who replaced Potter after he left for Chelsea last October.

Albion are eighth in the Premier League and Caicedo is focussed on helping the club achieve European qualification. “Personally, I feel confident all the time, more so now after the World Cup,” said Caicedo on the Albion website. “I’ve gained a lot more experience and that’s making me a player with a big profile. I’m enjoying every training session and every match.

“The team is improving every day with every game… and that is very important because in every stadium we visit we are going to try to take the three points.

“We are having a great season with this coach and I am sure we are going to stay up there in the table. We are training very well, are very focused on every match and I’m sure we will take Brighton to a qualification place for the Europa League.”

Caicedo added: “I always dreamed of playing in the Premier League and I enjoy it because the football is very fast and, for me and a lot of people, it’s the best in the world. I never imagined at this age I’d be achieving so much like playing at a World Cup and being a starter in the Premier League.