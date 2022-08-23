Brighton transfer news: Albion confirm latest exit as striker makes loan move

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to be busy during the summer transfer window

Lorent Tolaj has joined League Two side Salford City on loan for the rest of the 2022/23 season.

The 20-year-old Swiss striker returns to the EFL having spent the second half of last season on loan at League One side Cambridge United, where he made five appearances.

Loans manager Gordon Greer said, “This is a good move for Lorent. It’s an opportunity for him to gain some first-team experience in the Football League, and hopefully play regularly at a good level.

“We’re looking forward to following his progress. As with all our loans, we’ll be in regular contact with Lorent during his time at Salford and we hope he does well there.”