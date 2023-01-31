Brighton and Hove Albion’s young defender Antef Tsoungui has joined Belgium second division side Lommel on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old heads to Lommel – who are managed by former Arsenal assistant manager Steve Bould – having made one first team appearance for us.

Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said, “Antef has progressed through the youth ranks here, but this represents a really good opportunity for him to take the next step in his development that we feel he is ready for.

“We want this to be a move that gives him a real experience of what it’s like to perform week in, week out at senior level. We will keep close tabs on his progress.”