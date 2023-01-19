Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper James Beadle has joined Crewe Alexandra on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season.
The 18-year-old signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal on Tuesday and joins a Crewe side currently 17th in League Two.
Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said, “This is a great move for James. It presents a real opportunity to play regular senior football and to understand the pressures of fighting for three points every week.
“We will be closely monitoring his progress throughout his time there and wish him well for the rest of the season.”
Beadle is the latest Brighton player to go out on loan this month. Aaron Connolly cut short his stint with Serie B club Venezia and moved to the Championship with Liam Rosenior’s Hull City. Earlier this month Reda Khadra also ended his loan early with Sheffield United to team up with Birmingham City who are 18th in the second tier.