Brighton and Hove Albion continue to tweak their squad during the January transfer window

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper James Beadle has joined Crewe Alexandra on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 18-year-old signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal on Tuesday and joins a Crewe side currently 17th in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said, “This is a great move for James. It presents a real opportunity to play regular senior football and to understand the pressures of fighting for three points every week.

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to tweak their squad this January transfer window

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be closely monitoring his progress throughout his time there and wish him well for the rest of the season.”