Brighton and Hove Albion are weighing up a January move for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to reports.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, has been at Liverpool for almost six years following his £35m move from Arsenal in 2017. The Attacking midfielder, who started his career at Southampton, is back to full fitness once more having struggled with a hamstring issue at the start of the campaign.

He played for Liverpool in the 3-0 loss to Brighton earlier this month and could be involved in this Sunday's FA Cup clash against the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium. Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of contract this summer and Albion are said to be keen to land him on a free transfer this month, according to the www.dailymail.co.uk.

Brighton, who are seventh in the Premier League, could be a tempting option for the former England international if he wanted to return to the south coast. He could also follow the example of his former teammate Adam Lallana who left Liverpool on a free transfer in 2020 and made positive impact at Brighton in the later stages of his career.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool is wanted by Premier League rivals brighton and Hove Albion this January

It would also fit Brighton's recent transfer policy of bringing in high-quality experienced professionals – such as Lallana and Danny Welbeck – to work alongside Albion's array of talented youngsters.

The Seagulls are also preparing to bolster midfield as they are likely to lose both Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo this summer. Mac Allister and Caicedo are in high demand – with Chelsea expected to up their offer, having seen their previous £55m bid rejected earlier this window. Bringing in a player of Oxlade-Chamberlain's class and experience would certainly help cushion the blow.

Liverpool do have injury concerns at present but when Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo are all fit, Oxlade-Chamberlain will find himself well down Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order at Anfield.