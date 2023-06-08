Brighton and Hove Albion will continue their busy summer transfer dealings following the exit of Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool

Mac Allister confirmed his switch to Liverpool today on a five year contract for an initial fee believed to be in the region of £35m – with add-ons.

The Argentine World Cup winner has been excellent for Brighton for the past three seasons but leaves having helped the Seagulls reach Europa League football for the first time in their history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mac Allister was on Liverpool’s radar prior to his move to the Seagulls in 2019 but the club felt his development was still in its early stages, although his versatility to play in several positions was a key factor in their interest.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi faces a tricky summer transfer window

He became as a priority target ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, in which he played a significant part in Argentina’s victory, and Liverpool were keen to secure his services to avoid a bidding war having pulled out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Real Madrid-bound midfielder Jude Bellingham when he became too expensive.

Mac Allister said he was looking forward to working with one of the best managers in the world and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was equally fulsome in his praise of the player.

“We are adding a very talented, very smart, very technically skilled boy to our squad and this is super news, really it is,” Klopp said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mac Allister though is not the only player expected to leave Albion this summer. Midfielder Moises Caicedo continues to linked with a move away from the Amex with Arsenal and Chelsea both keen to take the £70m rated player this transfer window. The future of goalkeeper Rob Sanchez also remains uncertain after the Spain international lost his place in the team to Jason Steele. Sanchez then fell-out with head coach Roberto De Zerbi and was left out of the matchday squads altogether towards the end of the campaign. Steele is likely to keep the No1 spot next season and Sanchez and his agent may try to force his way out of Brighton in the coming months.

One player almost certain to follow Mac Allister out the door is 21-year-old defender Haydon Roberts. The Albion man enjoyed a successful season on loan in League One with Derby County and the Rams wanted to sign the left-sided defender on a permanent basis. Championship club Hull City were also keen on the Brighton academy graduate but it seems Championship outfit Bristol City have jumped to the top of the list.

Roberts reportedly met City coach Nigel Pearson on Monday and a deal to join the Robins looks close and could be announced in the coming days.

Brighton have already added Joao Pedro to their ranks as the Brazilian joined in a record £30m deal, while Liverpool’s James Milner and Borussia Dortmund’s Mahmoud Dahoud are expected to arrive in the coming days to bolster Albion’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad