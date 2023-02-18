Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is expected to depart this summer – with a host of clubs vying for his signature

Alexis Mac Allister is widely tipped to leave Brighton at the end of the season and some of the top clubs across Europe are planning to make their move.

The Argentina World Cup winner has been excellent for Brighton for the past two seasons and his profile raised further earlier this year as he was a key member of the Lionel Messi inspired Argentina team who triumphed in Qatar.

Mac Allister, 24, joined Brighton for around £7m from Argentinos Juniors in 2019. He took time to adapt to the demands of the Premier League but progressed well under previous boss Graham Potter and is now playing the best football of his career with Roberto De Zerbi. Speculation surrounded his future after his World Cup win but Mac Allister insisted he was in “no hurry to leave” last January and stayed to help sixth-placed Albion’s push for Europe. This summer however he is expected to leave and Albion will hope to achieve a fee upward of £60m for their midfielder, who is contracted until June 2025.

Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion is tipped to leave the club this summer

Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are all said to have expressed an interest, while La Liga’s Atletico Madrid and Serie A’s Juventus are also keen.

Speaking to TyC Sports, via Sky Sports, his father Carlos Mac Allister said, “For now he’s at Brighton. It’s a very good thing that he returned from the World Cup and has not pushed to leave, enjoying his success calmly, in a team that loves him very much.

