Brighton transfer news: Contract confirmed for 'next level' Sweden ace

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to plan for the future as highly-regarded Sweden defender agrees new deal

Brighton and Hove Albion’s talented young defender Casper Nilsson has signed a new contract that runs until June 2025.

The Sweden under-19 international joined Brighton from Malmo in summer 2020 and has progressed well through the ranks, making the step up to under-21s from the club’s under-18s at the beginning of this season.

“I have had a great two-and-a-half-years with the club so far and I am really happy to be committing my future here,” said the 19-year-old.

“I have constantly improved while I am here and have always been guided well by my coaches to help take my game to the next level.”

Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth added, “Casper has had a good first full six months with the under-21 squad and we’re really pleased with the way he is progressing.

