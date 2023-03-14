Roberto De Zerbi believes Kaoru Mitoma should remain at Brighton as speculation on the future of the Japan international attacker increases

Mitoma has had an outstanding campaign so far, scoring eight goals in 25 appearances across all competitions. He has also claimed five assists.

The 25-year-old signed a four-year contract with Albion in August 2021 before spending a season on loan with Belgian top-flight side Union Saint-Gilloise but his boss hopes Mitoma will remain at the Amex Stadium much longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mitoma is a crucial part of the team for us, because in one-v-one, in the last 25 metres, in terms of goals, he is one of the most important players,” said De Zerbi.

Kaoru Mitoma produced another impressive display in the Premier League against Leeds United last Saturday

“I think I have to repeat the same idea, the same opinion I used with [Moises] Caicedo. I think for him it is the first year in the Premier League and it’s important for him, for us for sure, but also for him to play another season with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi has in recent months secured the services of several key personnel.

Earlier this month, Caicedo agreed a new deal with Brighton which commits him to the club until 2027, with the option for an extra year. In October, Argentina World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister agreed to remain with Albion until June 2025, with a similar 12-month option.

On Monday, the club announced veteran midfielder Adam Lallana had also extended his stay at the Amex Stadium until the summer of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is an honour to coach him,” said De Zerbi. “It’s an honour for the other players to play with Adam, and for the club to have him in our team. One player so good, so important, with so much experience.

“He’s a positive guy, he’s a very important player for us, for now. Unlucky, his injury, but the next year will be important for us. I don’t know if he will be able to play (again) this season…for the importance inside of the team we (have) lost an important player, because Adam is unique on the pitch.

“His quality is different than the other players in our squad, but we can play in another way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton next host rivals Crystal Palace in a match rescheduled following postponements due to train strikes and the Queen’s death in September.

Their last encounter, just over a month ago at Selhurst Park, was not without controversy after the visitors had a goal disallowed following a VAR review.

De Zerbi added: “We are ready to play. We want to win…and to reach Liverpool on 42 points, but we know the difficulty of the game, we respect Palace.