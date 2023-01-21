Brighton have reportedly agreed a deal to sign 19-year-old Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari, amid speculation over the future of Moises Caicedo.

World-renowned football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported the news this morning (Saturday, January 21).

Ayari, 19, a central midfielder for Allsvenskan side AIK Solna, looks set to move to the Premier League in a deal worth around €6m (£5.3m).

“Brighton are set to sign Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari, deal agreed with AIK and here we go – agreement for fee around €6m, as reported by Daniel Kristoffersson,” Romano wrote on his social media channels.

"Ayari will fly to England in the next days with his agents to undergo medical tests and sign the contract.”

Ayari, who can also play as a right winger, has made 48 career appearances, scoring five goals and registering two assists.

Brighton have moved for the teenage midfielder just days after knocking back a bid from free-spending Chelsea for star midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Roberto De Zerbi said in his press conference on Friday that he was ‘hoping’ to keep hold of the 21-year-old until the end of the season, but admitted it would be difficult amid interest from Chelsea.

Brighton have moved for Yasin Ayari just days after knocking back a bid from free-spending Chelsea for star midfielder Moises Caicedo (pictured). Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Blues had seen a £55m bid for the midfielder rejected by Brighton – who had already agreed to sell Leandro Trossard to Arsenal on the same day.

