Brighton transfer news: Ex-Chelsea star teases Albion with 'cheap' Leandro Trossard and Arsenal claim

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Arsenal landed a rare bargain from Brighton and Hove Albion as they sold Leandro Trossard for £22m last week.

Trossard, 28, made it clear he wanted to leave the Seagulls after returning from the World Cup and despite interest from Tottenham, the Belgian moved to the Premier League leaders and made his debut in the 3-2 win against Man United last Sunday. The deal could eventually be worth £27m after add-ons.

Trossard impressed from the bench for his new club and adds to Mikel Arteta’s attacking options as the Gunners prepare for their title battle with Man City.

Trossard was a key player for Brighton and helped establish the Seagulls in the Premier League, having joined from Genk for around £15m in 2019. He started this season in fine form but fell out with Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who questioned his star player’s commitment and attitude after returning from Qatar.

Brighton are club who usually receive the maximum in transfer fees. Recently Ben White joined Arsenal for £50m, Yves Bisouma went to Spurs for £30m, Marc Cucurella left for the riches of Chelsea in a £63m deal, Neal Maupay to Everton for £15m and Dan Burn moved to Newcastle for £13m.