Brighton transfer news: 'Flying in for a medical' - Albion agree second January signing

Brighton and Hove Albion are on the brink of completing their second signing of the January transfer window.

The Seagulls have reportedly agreed a deal with Swedish outfit AIK Solna for promising young central midfielder Yasin Ayari.

Brighton are keen to add reinforcements to their central midfield having lost Jakub Moder to a long term knee injury and Enock Mwepu – who was forced to retire earlier this season with a heart condition.

Brighton are also planning their midfield for the coming seasons as speculation continues to swirl around World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Ecuador international Moises Caicedo. Both are expected to leave this summer, with Albion turning down a £55m bid from Chelsea for Caicedo last Friday.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to add to his squad this January transfer window

Brighton have already added Argentina wonderkid Facundo Valentín Buonanotte for £9m this January and Ayari, who has two Sweden caps to his name, is said to be flying in for a medical this week. The 19-year-old has made 37 appearances for the Swedish top flight club and is reported to be joining for around £5m.

"Ayari will fly to England in the next days with his agents to undergo medical tests and sign the contract," transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his social media channels this morning.

