Brighton transfer news: Former Albion striker close to surprise '£16m' Everton switch - Arsenal and Liverpool 'bid' £38m for Spain star

Former Brighton striker Viktor Gyokeres could be on his way to Everton after a successful season in the Championship with Coventry.

Gyokeres, 24, joined Brighton in 2018 after a prolific spell in Sweden with IF Brommapojkarna.

He struggled to establish himself at the Amex Stadium and had loan spells at FC St. Pauli, Swansea and Coventry before completing a permanent switch to the Sky Blues.

He impressed in the second tier for Mark Robins team and netted 18 goals in 47 outings in all competitions.

The Sweden international, who has two goals in seven appearances for his country, has impressed Everton boss Frank Lampard.

The Toffees are looking to bolster their attack having lost Richarlison to Tottenham earlier this window and injury concerns to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Anthony Gordon led the line for Everton in the opening day loss to Chelsea, with Rondon the only other back-up.

A switch to Everton would be a surprising rise for Gyokeres, who was rarely given a chance to display his talents with the Seagulls.

Brighton paid IF Brommapojkarna £900,000 for Gyokeres in September 2017.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are believed to have started bids for Villarreal rookie Yeremy Pino.

Media outlets in Spain – including Radio Castellon and Esport Base – reported that the Reds have put forward a £33.8m package for the 19-year-old right winger.